Orange, San Bernardino counties moving to red tier Sunday, allowing for reopening of more businesses

By ABC7.com staff
Orange and San Bernardino counties are poised to move into the less-restrictive red tier on Sunday after the state reached its threshold of 2 million vaccines administered to people in vulnerable, hard-hit communities.

The move means more businesses, including movie theaters and gyms, will be allowed to reopen at reduced capacity. Indoor dining will also be allowed to resume.

Orange County was planning to move up to the red tier by Wednesday, but since the state met its goal of inoculating two million Californians in underprivileged communities where coronavirus has spread more widely that meant the county could reopen more business and institutions earlier. The state allowed for higher case rates to move up from the most strict tier of purple to red, and Orange County had more than two weeks of credit for meeting that standard.

Under the previous standards, Orange County would have qualified for the red tier by Wednesday, St. Patrick's Day.



The red tier allows for many more businesses and organizations to reopen. For instance, retail stores could allow for half capacity instead of 25%, and museums, zoos and aquariums could reopen for indoor activities at 25% capacity, as could movie theaters, gyms and restaurants.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries can reopen for outdoor business only.

Moving to the red tier will also allow the reopening of theme parks as early as April 1 -- including Disneyland in Anaheim and Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles County -- at 15% of capacity, with in-state visitors only.

Disneyland earlier this week said it plans to welcome back visitors by the end of April.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The above video is from a previous story. City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Indoor dining, movie theaters in LA County to reopen Monday
Homeless teacher surprised with $27K after former student launches GoFundMe
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
State Farm refund: Here's how much of the $400M dividend you can expect
California officials express optimism of entering new green tier
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
2 arrested for Rolex robberies in Los Angeles
Show More
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
Tow truck driver injured in hit-and-run in LA issues plea to suspect
FedEx driver jumps into freezing river to save woman
Biden, Democrats celebrate passing of COVID stimulus bill
One killed, one seriously injured in wild Garden Grove crash
More TOP STORIES News