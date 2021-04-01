WATCH TODAY: Investigators to release new information on Orange mass shooting that left child, 3 others dead

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators are expected to release new information Thursday on a shooting at a building complex in the city of Orange Wednesday that left four people dead, including a child, and one person injured.The gunman was also wounded after exchanging gunfire with officers and remained in critical condition at a local hospital.The shooting was first reported around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at 202 West Lincoln Ave., Orange police say. When officers showed up, the shooter was still firing, according to Lt. Jennifer Amat.They exchanged gunfire and the suspect sustained a gunshot wound, then was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police later clarified that it was undetermined if the suspect's gunshot wound came from the officers or was self-inflicted.Police say the four people who were killed included one child. A woman was also seriously wounded by gunfire and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.One man told reporters he was concerned his brother, who owns one of the businesses in the building, is one of the victims."I'm just trying to find out his wellbeing. He's not answering the phone...pretty scared an worried," said Paul Tovar. "I wish I knew more. I don't know. Right now, just praying really hard."Additional information about the victims and suspect have not yet been released. A motive remains unclear.It appears the shooting occurred in the courtyard. At least two bodies could be seen outside the building, one on a second floor walkway and one in the courtyard, and bloody clothes were also at the scene.The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.Witness Moe Reyes says he saw five officers run toward the scene and heard gunshots before he began recording what was happening, including paramedics loading someone into an ambulance.Witnesses reported hearing two distinct sets of shots - one apparently the initial shooting and one the gunfire exchange involving police."I was just in my room hanging out. All of a sudden I heard five to seven gun shots go off," one neighbor said."And then I waited a couple minutes and the police came. And I heard a few more gunshots go off. It was a lot, quickly. Then the helicopter showed up and it was silent after that."We thought it was a car backfiring at first. Then it became louder and quicker and we knew it was not. It was quick gunfire shots."Orange police say it was that city's deadliest shooting since 1997.In December of that year, a 43-year-old former Caltrans worker who had been fired shot and killed four of his former coworkers at a state maintenance yard and then was killed by police in a gun battle."Orange is a very safe city," Amat said. "We don't have stuff like this that happens very often."