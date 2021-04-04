Orange mass shooting: Man who lost 3 family members now focused on mother's recovery

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man who lost 3 family members in Orange mass shooting speaks out

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who lost three family members in last week's mass shooting at an office complex in Orange says he is focused on his mother's recovery after she was left critically injured.

Louis Tovar's mother, Blanca Ismeralda Tamayo, is the only surviving victim of the horrific shooting rampage.

Tovar says she is relatively unresponsive at the moment but he's holding out hope that she'll recover.

"I need her in my life, especially after losing my Dad, my sister and my little brother," he said.

RELATED | Suspect in Orange mass shooting knew all 4 victims
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say the suspect in a mass shooting at a business park in the city of Orange, in which a 9-year-old boy and three other adults were killed, knew all the victims either through business or personally.



Staying focused on his mother's recovery is giving Louis hope as he grieves.

The shooting happened at his father's business on Wednesday. The gunman killed four people: Luis Tovar Sr., his daughter Genevive Raygoza, Leticia Solis Guzman and Louis' 9-year-old brother, Matthew Farias.

"(He was) the most loving brother anybody could ever ask for. He would always be jumping on me, my sister, my mom. I can hear him telling me 'Oh I love you, brother' and he was nine years old and he was still like that," he said.

Orange mass shooting: 9-year-old victim remembered as loving child with big heart
EMBED More News Videos

The father of the 9-year-old boy killed in the mass shooting in Orange is remembering his son as a loving child with big dreams.



Tovar says his mother needs more surgery and will require long-term medical treatment and care.

"My mom knows I need her and when she heals, she's going to need me," he said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family pay for her medical expenses.

Other GoFundMe pages were established to help the other victims' families:

- GoFundMe to help family of Matthew Farias
- GoFundMe to help family of all of the victims
- GoFundMe to help family of Genevieve Raygoza
- GoFundMe to help family of Leticia Solis Guzman

Although investigators say the shooting was not random, a motive remains unclear. The suspected gunman, who authorities say knew all the victims, has been charged with murder.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orangeorange countymass shootingshootingchild killed
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marijuana growing operation burned in South LA fire
Tweet helps UCLA superfan score ticket to Final Four game
Easter Sunday Mass available to stream on ABC7
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions: Sources
UCLA knocked out of Final Four by Gonzaga
Man uses machete to scare away robbers targeting his Asian parents
Show More
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
LAPD open fire during hours-long standoff in MacArthur Park
After year-long closure, Santa Anita reopens for 84th Derby
Family demands justice after man with autism shot by LASD
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game
More TOP STORIES News