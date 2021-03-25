Orange County hopeful for move to less-restrictive orange tier

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Just over a week after most of Southern California improved to the state's red tier, some counties may be heading for an even less-restrictive tier in the near future.If the COVID-19 rates in Los Angeles and Orange counties continue to improve, they could qualify for the orange tier by next week.In Orange County, vaccination efforts continue to see substantial progress.The supersite at the Anaheim Convention Center recently marked 100,000 vaccine shots injected into the arms of county residents over the last month.And the county as a whole this weekend passed the 1 million mark for shots.Last week, the county saw the first increase in its weekly Moderna and Pfizer allocations-up about 10,000 doses to 51,000.In his briefing to the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday, health director Dr. Dr. Clayton Chau announced OC could be in the orange tier as early as March 31."The public is very much looking forward to moving into the orange tier," said county supervisor Lisa Bartlett. "Businesses get to open up to a greater extent and it's going to be critical for things like our theme parks that are getting ready to open at the end of April to be able to look for that greater percentage of capacity."For Orange County theme parks, like Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm that could mean opening with 25% of capacity.Major League Baseball is also planning its opening day. Angels fans living in California can enjoy home games from the stands if they can score a ticket online, but those are limited.If OC hits the orange tier as expected by April 1, stadium capacity will be limited to 33%.