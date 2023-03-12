WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
On The Red Carpet

On the Red Carpet takes you on immersive walk behind-the-scenes during final Oscar preparations

Experience the red carpet at the Oscars like the stars do on this 360 video tour with Karl Schmid

OTRC logo
Sunday, March 12, 2023 7:17AM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid takes you behind-the-scenes on the red carpet during last-minute preparations for the 2023 Academy Awards. Experience the walk down the red carpet from the stars' point of view on this 360 guided video tour.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW