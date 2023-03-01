A free, monthly farmers market is coming to the San Fernando Valley

Mother-daughter duo Keke and Ari Dixon created the nonprofit Our Story Is to provide a free, monthly farmers market for people in the San Fernando Valley who are experiencing hardship.

The first farmers market will take place on March 25 in the parking lot of River of the Valley church in Canoga Park.

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Keke and Ari Dixon are a mother-daughter duo who created the nonprofit known as Our Story Is. Through the organization, they're providing a free, monthly farmers market for people in the San Fernando Valley who are experiencing hardship.

"It's different income levels. It could be someone that is rich and someone that is middle class and anything could happen that's life-changing. So, that's what our goal is, is to just be a stop gap," said co-President Keke Dixon.

"It's going to be a full-on farmers market. We really want it to be an experience for them," said Ari Dixon. "So, yes it is a food distribution technically, but we want them to have that farmers market feel. So, it's going to be set up like a farmers market, you're going to have entertainment."

The first farmers market will take place on March 25 in the parking lot of River of the Valley church in Canoga Park. They are able to provide free food through donations and sponsors.

"We have different orchards that are giving us their trees and everything. Also, we have a free sponsor, Protech Staffing, who is also donating a large portion of our produce," Keke said.

"We'll have hot meals, we have vendors that we partnered with. We have Ubatuba so far, we have Baja Fresh who will be doing a salsa bar," Ari added.

Keke and Ari say they are expecting 300 people for their first event and, just like a regular farmers market, people will be able to pick out their own food and produce.

"I feel like it's really good if they do have that experience. So, they will be able to walk up and be able to pick the produce that they want," Ari said.

The Dixons say anyone is welcome and people can sign up or donate on their website at ourstoryis.com.

"We need farm vendors, we need monetary donations and then we also have an Amazon wish list," Ari Dixon said.

