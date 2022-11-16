Several big rigs overturned on 15, 210 freeways in Rancho Cucamonga area due to high winds

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fierce winds that whipped across Southern California toppled over several big rigs on freeways in the Inland Empire early Wednesday morning.

AIR7 HD was over the 210 and 15 freeways in the Rancho Cucamonga area, where at least four big rigs were seen overturned, prompting the closure of some lanes for morning commuters.

At one point, all southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway at Duncan Canyon Road in Fontana were shut down due to one such incident, but a few lanes opened up shortly after.

Two of the high-profile vehicles had been tipped over onto lanes of the transition road between the 15 and 210 freeways. Another was seen turned over on a k-rail on the eastbound 210 Freeway at Day Creek Road.

Drivers were warned to expect traffic delays in the area.

