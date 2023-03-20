Video shows Oxnard officers involved in fatal shooting of man who charged them with steel pipe

New dramatic body camera video shows a police shooting in Oxnard after a man charged officers with a steel pipe.

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- New dramatic body camera video shows a police shooting in Oxnard after a man charged officers with a steel pipe.

Police say it happened on Sunday, March 12, while officers were conducting a traffic stop.

The Oxnard Police Department says the man ran up to officers, yelling and holding a steel pipe.

Two officers drew tasers while the third pulled a handgun.

The one officer shot the man multiple times after he refused to back-up.

The man later died at the hospital.

All three officers are currently on paid administrative leave, as is standard procedure.