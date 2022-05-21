building fire

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Aimee, her producer saved from deadly Hollywood fire by good Samaritan

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Music producer saves Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Aimee in Hollywood fire

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man is dead after a fire raced through a Hollywood music studio Thursday evening. Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Aimee, and her producer escaped with the help of another music producer who used his voice to guide them out of the inferno.

Music producer Jamal Rajad says an inferno raced toward them as they opened a door to get out of the building but were met by flames.

"A wall of fire, like boom, and it sucked back in like the movie Backdraft," Rajad said.

He says after escaping he attempted to get back inside of the burning building to save his four cats, but sadly they died.

He says while outside in tears, he heard someone screaming from a second-floor window. It was Aimee Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

"She was scared... she was scared, she was about the lose her life. She was ready to jump out of the second floor [into my arms]," Rajad said. "She was going to do it... and I was going to try to catch her and I didn't know who she was. I didn't know that she was anybody special, anybody famous."

RELATED: Man killed in fire at recording studio in Hollywood, authorities say
EMBED More News Videos

A man was found dead after firefighters extinguished a fire at a recording studio in Hollywood.



Rajad says the fire was so intense, Osbourne had to back away from the window and attempt to get past the flames down a smoke-filled hallway with no visibility.

He says he then raced just inside the building screaming so she and another person trying to escape could be guided out by his voice.

"Osbourne daughter, her and him backed up from the window and that's when you saw smoke start coming out of their window," Rajad said. "First you didn't see it, black smoke started coming out of there window. They barely made it out."

Osbourne and the other person left the window and went back into the building in an attempt to escape. Rajad went back inside in an attempt to save his beloved four cats.

"So I go back down after they leave the window, I go back down calling my cats again," Rajad said. "My big cat was listening to my voice and they found her in the lobby, but she didn't get out. But my voice projection saved the Osbourne and the other producer upstairs because they used that same voice projection... and I heard them say 'hey' and then I said 'come down this way.'

There was so much smoke and fire that they had to listen to Rajad's voice to find their out.

When Osbourne made it out alive, she went directly to Rajad and put her arms around him and said thank you multiple times.

English actress and singer Aimée Osbourne, right, hugs music producer Jamal Rajad Davis, outside a Hollywood recording studio in Los Angeles Friday, May 20, 2022 after a fire.

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes



Rajad feels grateful to be able to save a life, but sad that he lost his cats and that someone died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyhollywoodbuilding firehollywoodfatal firefirecatsgood samaritanman killedfire rescuefirefightersinvestigationdeath investigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Music producer saves Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Aimee in Hollywood fire
Man killed in fire at recording studio in Hollywood, authorities say
Fire rips through commercial building in South El Monte
Large fire engulfs Koreatown apartment building
TOP STORIES
Newport Beach neighborhood on alert after mountain lion sighting
Dog battles mountain lion to save owner's life in Northern California
Celebrate National Streaming Day with Hulu for $1/month for 3 months
Judge: COVID-19 asylum restrictions must continue on US-Mexico border
Eyewitness Newsmakers: Paying for college amid rising costs
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
'Out of a 007 movie': OC suspects had car with license-plate flipper
Show More
Eugenio Derbez puts spotlight on race, class in 'The Valet'
Man killed in fire at recording studio in Hollywood, authorities say
'Power Rangers' actor charged with COVID-19 fraud
Riverside's Cali Tardka literally serves up home-cooked Punjabi meals
Driver must stand trial for deadly Tesla crash in Gardena, judge rules
More TOP STORIES News