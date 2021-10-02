Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach: Navy Leap Frogs parachute team set to perform aerial acrobatics

This year's show marks only the second time that the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be performing at the same event.
But first up will be the Navy Leap Frog parachute team.
"Luckily we're blessed with beautiful weather here in Huntington Beach," said Nick Fajardo, who is set to jump out of an airplane at 10,000 feet. "I could not ask for a better place to jump or a better place to be for this wonderful event."
The Leap Frogs are expected to jump at 10:20 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
"We're going to be doing some CREW, which is canopy relative work," Fajardo told ABC7. "So essentially we have two guys open their parachutes and ram them into each other and build these really great formations in the sky. Anywhere from two people can connect together to three or four people, connected by their legs or parachutes."
