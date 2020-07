EMBED >More News Videos A vaccine by Oxford scientists could offer 'double defense' against the virus.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Pacific Islanders living in Los Angeles County among those hit the hardest by COVID-19.According to the Los Angeles Times, county data shows Pacific Islanders suffer the highest infection rate of any racial or ethnic group, more than 2,500 per 100,00 people.Factors include reduced access to healthcare, multi-generational households and higher rates of underlying health conditions.Many Pacific Islanders also reportedly work in frontline jobs, where they are more likely to contract the virus.