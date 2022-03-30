LAFD crews battling fire at row of commercial buildings in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are respond to a fire at a row of commercial buildings in Pacoima Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in the 13200 block of W. Van Nuys Boulevard just after 9 p.m.

"Firefighters are in the offensive mode but given the current conditions they are moving out of the structure to deploy a transitional attack," said LAFD. "They will hit the fire from the exterior to improve conditions for a renewed interior fire attack."

There were initial reports of a person possibly inside one of the units that was on fire, but that person was later located outside and unharmed, according to officials.

Crews are working on adjacent roofs to prevent the flames from spreading to other nearby businesses.

No injuries have been reported.

Avoid the area of van Nuys Boulevard between El Dorado Avenue and Telfair Avenue due to the large number of firefighting equipment and operations in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be added here when it becomes available.

