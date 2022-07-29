  • Watch Now

Pedestrian bridge to be constructed in honor of Elias Rodriguez, 14, who drowned in Pacoima Wash

Leo Stallworth Image
ByLeo Stallworth via KABC logo
8 minutes ago
A pedestrian bridge will be constructed in honor of Elias Rodriguez, a 14-year-old boy who drowned in the Pacoima Wash.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Assemblywoman Luz Rivas announced Thursday that $7.5 million has been secured for the city of San Fernando to construct a pedestrian bridge at the Pacoima Wash to connect existing pathways.

The bridge will be built in honor of Elias Rodriguez, a 14-year-old boy who drowned in 2017 while using the wash as a means to travel from school to home during a rainstorm.

"What happened to my brother five-and-half years ago was such a tragedy and I hope that this will ensure that something like that will never happen again," Rodriguez's sister said at a news conference announcing the funding for the project.

"We don't ever want that to happen to anyone ever again," said Rivas, who has spearheaded the effort as a much-needed investment in the community and one that will help beautify the area.

"I've been fighting for this project," Rivas said. "I'm happy to announce that I secured $7.5 million from the California state budget for this project. The Pacoima Wash -- those of us who grew up here know a lot about the wash. We drive by it, we see it but we've never thought about it, how this could be a recreation area."

