Cat who went missing as a kitten is reunited with owner 15 years later

PALMDALE (KABC) -- A pet cat that went missing for more than 15 years is back with her original owner all thanks to a microchip.

Charles Benezra adopted her as a kitten while living in Northridge. One day after he let her outside, she never came home.

At the time, Benezra searched for her with no luck, but a few days ago, the gray tabby was reported as a stray and taken to the Palmdale Animal Care Center: that's where the two were reunited.

"It was really something. It was very emotional because she was very thin, very skinny. She weighed about the same size as she was when she was a kitten," Benezra recalled. "So when I picked her up, she was just purring instantly."

She was malnourished and had some injuries, but is now recovering and she's gaining weight.

