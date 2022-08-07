At least 1 killed and several others injured after 3-car crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon in Palmdale.

According to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station, calls of a collision on Palmdale Boulevard and N 55th Street East began coming in around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said one person was killed and four others were rushed to the hospital. One of them had to be airlifted.

Their conditions remain unknown.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The incident remains under investigation.