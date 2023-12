1 killed, 4 others injured in violent multi-vehicle crash in Panorama City

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A violent multi-vehicle crash in Panorama City left one person dead and four others injured.

The crash happened Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Roscoe Boulevard.

According to authorities, one of the vehicles rolled over and the driver was killed when he was ejected. Another car was wrecked nearby.

The fire department said four people suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.