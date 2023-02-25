Large tree falls on Panorama City home of family who recently moved in

A family who recently moved to Panorama City with a new baby was forced to make new plans after a large tree fell on top of their home.

It happened just before 3 p.m., just as Southern California was being slammed with heavy rain due to a powerful winter storm.

A resident, who wasn't home when the tree fell, spoke with Eyewitness News and said he and his family recently moved into the home on Natick Avenue.

"We haven't lived here that long and we have a small baby and we're just glad no one's hurt," he said. "It's a big tree, I have no idea. It's a bummer because we just got here. We're just going to reassess."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said though there was strong storm activity in the area, it hasn't officially determined the cause of the fall.