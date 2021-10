LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A parachutist was rescued after getting caught in power lines in Lake Elsinore Tuesday afternoon.According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the person was hanging about 30 feet off the ground near Mission Trial and Vine Street around 11:10 a.m.Southern California Edison crews cut the power to the lines and were able to safely get the person down with the help of a bucket lift.The person was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Crews were able to safely remove the chute from the power lines.