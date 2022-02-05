OC assemblywoman introduces bill giving parents more control over their children's education

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Parents Bill of Rights Act, or AB 1785 was introduces Friday with supporters saying it's an attempt to give parents more control of their children's education in the state of California following the changes we've seen in schools brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.California 73rd District Assemblymember, Laurie Davies, is the author of the bill."I think that the parents, you know, really don't feel like they've had any say in this. I think that's where it is. The control has now gone to the Department of Health as well as Department of Education," Davies said.Alexandro Gradilla, an Associate Professor of Chicana Chicano Studies at Cal State Fullerton warned, educational curriculums go through an extensive approval process by experts across the state and nation and parents already have the opportunity to weigh in- no need to waste tax dollars reinventing the wheel."The idea that it's some teacher randomly sneaking in books or movies or topics that no one is aware of, what parents don't realize is that they are stuck and held accountable to a statewide curriculum that at the statewide, at the county level, at the school district level there are ways for public input," Gradilla said.Davies said Friday, the specific requirements of the bill remained to be worked out, but says among them, it eliminated red tape for parents trying to transfer their children to a different district teaching what they like and allowed for more transparency.When asked whether allowing parents to select the science, history and overall education of future generations created a slippery slope, Davies replied, "We just want to make sure the information is up there for them to look at in advance or that they know that something is coming up so that they can decide, you know, what's important and what's not important."Davies said more discussion on the bill was expected Monday, in committee.