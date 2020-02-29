fashion

Fashion Friday: From Rihanna's bold dress to Storm Reid's elegant slip

By Roshumba Williams
We've made it through another fashion-filled week, so supermodel and resident fashion expert Roshumba Williams is listing off her top seven celebrity styles.

Paris Fashion Week had no shortage of style trends and Victoria Secret angel Romee Strijd was seen strutting in a comfy Christian Dior piece on her way to the show. Wearing a plaid poncho dress, classic bag and sleek shades, Strijd exuded a cool, laid-back style.

Rising star Storm Reid looked charming and mature in a lilac slip gown dripping with pearls and crystals. Her intricate side braid gave the look a modern flare at the "The Invisible Man" premiere in Hollywood.


We saw a lot of fashion trends on last weekend's NAACP Image Awards red carpet, including an unforgettable look by Rihanna who pushed the fashion envelope in a boldly ruffled Givenchy dress. The singer not only got an award in style but also took home the President's award for her philanthropic efforts.

"Just Mercy" leading men Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan were a dynamic duo at the awards. Foxx was all about old-school glamour in a classic black and white tux with bow tie. Jordan, on the other hand, went for a modern spin on the classic look and opted for a trim-fit suit without a tie.

"Grown-ish" actress Yara Shahidi stole the show in an embellished seafoam green Gucci mini dress. The piece was decorated with intricate beading and colorful accents.

Also getting her fashion groove on was Lizzo, who makes Williams' top fashion lists yet again. The singer-songwriter wore a custom Mary Katrantzou gown with unique geometric designs. This one-of-a-kind piece can only be worn by Lizzo herself, as her name was printed on the front of the dress.
