Pasadena crash: 3 teens from San Gabriel Valley died after vehicle lost control

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The three people killed in a crash in Pasadena on Sunday have been identified as teenagers from the San Gabriel Valley area.

CHP investigators say the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Initial reports indicated the car flew off the 210 Freeway. But the CHP later determined that the vehicle, a silver Honda, was actually driving on Michillinda Avenue, south of Foothill Boulevard.

Somehow the driver lost control and crashed into a raised concrete curb edge and then hit a chain-link fence, the CHP says.

The Honda then collided into the freeway embankment and rolled over. It came to rest under the freeway overpass.

The driver and one passenger were declared dead at the scene. Another passenger was brought to a local hospital and then pronounced dead there.

The driver of the 2005 Honda has been identified as Andyn Bae, 17, of Temple City. He would have turned 18 on Monday.

The passenger who died at the scene was Eric Gullekson, 16, of Temple City.

The passenger who died at the hospital was Nicholas Torres, 17, of Monterey Park.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

