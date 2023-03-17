Pasadena High School senior believed to be first Sri Lankan American D1 Quarterback

Indiana Wijay says he's excited and proud to represent the Sri Lankan community in Division 1 football.

18-year-old Indiana Wijay has committed to the University of Houston.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Indiana Wijay is a senior at Pasadena High School.

With graduation around the corner, he'll be off to college to take on a new challenge. He'll be a quarterback on the University of Houston's football team.

He's believed to be the first Sri Lankan American Division 1 quarterback.

"It's very exciting, representing a community that doesn't get enough recognition and I just feel like I'm very grateful and proud to be a part of that community," Wijay said,

Wijay says his team has become his family and his coach says he's stepped up to the plate to be a leader.

"A lot of them play football just because they like it. A lot of them play football because they love it, so you know it feels real good to see these guys go to the next level knowing that I coached them, so I can watch them a little bit on TV now, 'Hey I coached him,' and just see them follow their dream," said Dejuan Shamburger, head football coach at Pasadena High School.

Wijay says the University of Houston has a special place in his heart.

His parents met there when they were both D1 athletes.

Wijay and his sister grew up playing sports. His sister currently plays volleyball and has committed to Texas A &M University.

He says leaving is hard, but he's grateful that the Pasadena community has embraced him.

"One of my favorite moments is definitely playing in the Rose Bowl and the known rivalry against Muir, its such a surreal moment having the entire Pasadena community support both teams with endless love," Wijay said.

Wijay plans to major in business and follow his in dad's footsteps, as he heads off to Texas in the summer.

