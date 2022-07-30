Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Pasadena; earlier crash in leaves deputy hospitalized

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police shot and killed a suspect who drove toward officers after a chase ended early Saturday morning in a Pasadena parking lot, authorities said.

The pursuit came to an end shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a strip mall near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard.

News video from the confrontation shows officers opening fire on a white minivan as it slowly moves toward their position.

Police approached the vehicle after the barrage of gunfire. At least two of the minivan's side windows were shattered, and apparent bullet holes were visible in the windshield.

The driver was not immediately identified after being pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the incident was possibly related to an earlier police chase in Rosemead that resulted in a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's patrol vehicle.

A sheriff's deputy was transported to a hospital in stable condition after being injured in the collision.

News video from the crash site showed the front end of the Sheriff's Department SUV mangled.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.