Sebring Florida bank shooting: All 5 victims killed were female

ABC News has the latest on a shooting in Sebring, Florida, that left five people dead.

SEBRING, Florida --
Authorities have begun to release details about the five people who were killed in a shooting at a bank on Wednesday.

All five victims were female, according to the Highlands County Sheriff. Four of them worked for the bank, while one was a customer.

Two of the victims have been identified as Cynthia Watson, 65, and Marisol Lopez, 55.

The suspect, 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, called police from inside the bank and told them he shot five people, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they come in.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
