At least 5 dead in shooting at Florida bank, suspect in custody: Police

EMBED </>More Videos

SEBRING, Florida --
Authorities say five people have been killed in a shooting at a Florida bank.

Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said during a news conference that Zephen Xaver was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust Bank branch.

Statement from SunTrust Bank:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at our Sebring, Florida branch this afternoon. We are working with officials and dedicating ourselves to fully addressing the needs of all the individuals and families involved. Our entire team mourns this terrible loss."

Hoglund says a man contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. Police say initial negotiations to get the barricaded man to leave the bank were unsuccessful.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the bank to continue the negotiations, and the man eventually surrendered.

Police didn't say what charges Xaver would face or indicate a motive.

The victims were not immediately identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAUSD strike: Teachers back in classrooms after reaching deal
2 people, 2 dogs rescued after being trapped in snow for 14 days near Castaic
OC drama teacher arrested on suspicion of child molestation
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Blood test could predict Alzheimer's before symptoms begin: Study
Shutdown Day 33: Pelosi postpones Trump's State of the Union
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in Anaheim
Cal State tuition will not increase in the fall, chancellor says
Show More
Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
UCI School of Medicine class teaches doctors about culinary medicine
YouTube star rescues trapped parrot in South LA
Thousands volunteer for 2019 homeless count in LA
More News