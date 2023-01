PCH closed in Huntington Beach due to flooding amid high tide

A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed due to surging waves that flooded the roadway.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes on a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach were closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway.

According to the city, PCH was closed shortly after 11 a.m. between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street.

Video from AIR7 HD showed water covering lanes on both sides of the highway.

There was no immediate estimate on how long the stretch will remain shut down.