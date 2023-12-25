Motorcyclist killed on PCH in Malibu after slamming into Cadillac Escalade

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into an SUV on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Sunday.

A man in his 30s riding the motorcycle slammed into a Cadillac Escalade that was backing out of a driveway on PCH north of Decker Road around 6 p.m., officials say.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than two miles of PCH were shut down near the crash site, with lanes closed between Mulholland Highway and Decker Road.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies say it appears to be a tragic accident and it does not appear that excessive speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

The stretch of PCH through Malibu has been under the spotlight this year after the deaths of four Pepperdine students.

The four sorority sisters were walking along the road when a driver lost control and crashed into them, killing them at the scene.

After that tragedy, residents said that stretch of PCH has long been dangerous and the site of other deadly crashes over the years. Some improvements to the roadway are underway.