Baldwin Park woman wins $300,000 jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino on Christmas morning

The winner was playing the popular 5 Times-10 Times Pay slot machine, casino officials said.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 10:45PM
Baldwin Park woman wins $300,000 at Pechanga casino on Christmas
TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A gambler in Temecula surely enjoyed her Christmas after hitting a $300,000 jackpot over the holiday.

According to the Pechanga Resort and Casino, a guest, who wished to remain anonymous and was described only as a woman from Baldwin Park, hit the jackpot at 4:45 a.m. on Christmas.

The winner was playing the popular 5 Times-10 Times Pay slot machine, casino officials said. Two 10x symbols plus one symbol with three bars meant she sleighed home the big prize during her early morning play.

