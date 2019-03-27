Disasters & Accidents

Pedestrian struck, killed by possible DUI driver in triple-car crash in North Hollywood

A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver detained for possible DUI following a triple-car crash in North Hollywood Tuesday evening.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman died after being hit by a driver detained for possible DUI in a triple-car crash in North Hollywood Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Victory Boulevard at approximately 3 p.m.

The suspect detained was behind the wheel of a BMW. Police believe the driver ran a red light and collided with a Honda Civic.

The BMW ended up in a CVS Pharmacy parking lot, hit a parked car and bounced back onto the sidewalk, where the car landed on top of the pedestrian, officials said.

Los Angeles police said some people in the area lifted the car off the pedestrian, who was transported to a hospital and died.

The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to a hospital.

The driver in the Honda was also transported.
