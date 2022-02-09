PepsiCo and Chargers surprise family-owned market in Inglewood with $50,000

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Small businesses around the country were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of them are still recovering. So, when Mi Mercadito, a family-owned market in Inglewood was surprised with a $50,000 check, they couldn't have been more grateful."This just will help us provide more for our community and also as a family bring us more together," said Roxy Lesso, the daughter of the owners of Mi Mercadito. "Because we'll be able to just do things for our store and provide for ourselves and our community."PepsiCo and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis presented the check to the first-generation Mexican family as part of PepsiCo's Juntos Crecemos program aimed at strengthening local Hispanic-owned businesses."It's a fantastic story because Sylvia and Eric, the owners of Mi Mercadito, have been working here for last 20 to 30 years," said Johannes Evenblij, the president of PepsiCo's west division. "They actually met here in Mi Mercadito and they got married so, it's really part of their lives and part of the community lives."With the SoFi Stadium just down the street, Davis said it feels only right to give back to the community that supports him and his team."As an NFL player, we have to give back," Davis said. "Because we play for them and I'm sure they come and support us, so it's only fair for us to go and support them as well."The family said, the financial help they've received from PepsiCo has provided a sense of relief and they plan to use the money to expand their restaurant and increase their business."This is their next step on their American dream and this is just going to further their opportunities," Lesso said. "Just show us that as like a family, that we can make it."If $50,000 wasn't enough, PepsiCo is also trying to drive business to Mi Mercadito by holding a raffle. All customers who buy anything at the market from Monday until Wednesday at noon, get entered for a chance to win two Super Bowl tickets.Mi Mercadito is located at 10500 S. Prairie Ave. Inglewood, CA 90303.