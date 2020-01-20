3rd horse euthanized in 3 days after suffering injuries at Santa Anita Park

Santa Anita officials confirmed that a horse, which had been training at the park Sunday morning, died but did not immediately provide details.
California Horse Racing Board spokesperson Mike Martin said the horse named Tikkun Olam suffered catastrophic injuries, but the riders and other horses were not injured.
News of the death came as protesters returned to the park to once again call for a ban to the sport of horse racing.
That follows the deaths of two horses in the previous two days at the park, which has faced increased scrutiny since a string of publicized horse deaths dating back to 2018.
There have now been 42 horse deaths at the park since December 2018.
The 4-year-old gelding, Uncontainable, was "humanely euthanized" after suffering a fractured right front ankle, according to an incident alert on the race track's website.
Another horse, a 6-year-old gelding named Harliss, was also euthanized Friday after fracturing his right front ankle during a race, bringing the total number of horse deaths to 41 since December 2018.
The season opened late last month with the news of the death of 3-year-old gelding named Truest Reward after sustaining an injury while training.
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita - 38th death in the past year
City News Service contributed to this report.