Humane Society says 'Baby Yoda' cat was released from care without their 'knowledge or consent'

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- 'Baby Yoda' cat is no longer in the care of the Humane Society, according to a post on the rescue group's Facebook page Tuesday.

In the post, Humane Society of Rowan County said Joy, better known as 'Baby Yoda' cat, was released without the organization's "knowledge or consent" to a person who claimed to own the cat.

A North Carolina woman found Joy with a large neck wound and an upper respiratory tract infection in mid-December. The woman asked Humane Society of Rowan County for help, and one of the non-profit's veterinarians started treating Joy for her injuries. In the meantime, Joy captured the hearts of internet users for her resemblance to "The Child," the breakout star from the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" series.

In six days, Facebook users donated over $1,250 to help Humane Society of Rowan County pay for Joy's medical bills.

Humane Society of Rowan County said the organization would still likely be responsible for Joy's veterinary bills. "We pray that Joy, still with unhealed wounds and not fully recovered, will be given proper medical care and make a full recovery," the organization said in its Facebook post.
