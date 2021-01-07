Crows attack egg laid by bald eagle 'Jackie' in Big Bear

BIG BEAR (KABC) -- Big Bear's bald eagle "Jackie" laid an egg, but crows reportedly attacked the egg while the parents were away from the nest.Eagle-eyed viewers noticed the egg through the bald-eagle camera."Jackie" and partner "Shadow" were on "egg-watch" since it was noticed they were building-up their nest.January is the most common month for bald eagles to lay eggs and Jackie could still lay one or two more.It usually takes about 35 days for bald eagle eggs to hatch.