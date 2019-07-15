Pets & Animals

Golden Retriever stolen from San Francisco's Japantown found, reunited with owner

SAN FRANCISCO -- A dog owner is rejoicing as her Golden Retriever was safely returned after being stolen in San Francisco.



Surveillance video from a grocery store in Japantown shows the dog, Lily, tied to a post around 5 pm Saturday.

A man is seen squatting down a few feet from her and staring silently. All of a sudden he gets up, walks over, unties Lily's leash, and walks away with her.

Lily's owner told ABC7's sister station KGO that the Golden Retriever is a "gifted therapy dog" who helps her with mental health struggles, especially after the recent death of her mother.

After lots of photo sharing and pleas to help search for Lily on social media, the Golden Retriever was found and returned.
