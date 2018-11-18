PETS & ANIMALS

Dolphin found shot to death on Manhattan Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

A local animal rescue is offering a reward for information about a person who fatally shot a dolphin.

By ABC7.com staff
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A local animal rescue is offering a reward for information about a person who fatally shot a dolphin.

Photos from Marine Animal Rescue show the dead dolphin after it was found washed ashore on Manhattan Beach.

After an examination, it was determined the dolphin was killed by a bullet.

The rescue is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible.

"There is NO excuse for such brutality against these beautiful animals," the rescue said in a Facebook post.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdolphinshootingoceansanimal abuseManhattan BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Turkey gone wild' chases police cruiser: VIDEO
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NWS warns burn area residents of possible mudslides
Officer-involved shooting shuts down SB 101 in East Hollywood
Watts family shooting leaves 1 dead, others wounded
Camp Fire: Rain could hinder search for victims of Butte Co. wildfire
Thousand Oaks shooting: Loved ones lay to rest Justin Meek
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 91 percent
Denver Broncos win 23-22 against Los Angeles Chargers
Walt Disney's Los Angeles story
Show More
Trump tours SoCal fire devastation
Democrat Cisneros wins OC's 39th district
2 killed in Long Beach shooting
Chipotle manager fired after refusing to serve customers in viral video
Disney details new 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' attractions
More News