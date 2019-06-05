Pets & Animals

Massive ladybug swarm moving through SoCal

SAN DIEGO -- A swarm of ladybugs in San Diego County was so thick it registered as a mass on the National Weather Service's radar screens.

The large blob on the radar measured some 80 miles wide as the beetles migrated through the area, apparently headed in the direction of the Inland Empire.



"The large echo showing up on SoCal radar this evening is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a "bloom"," the weather service tweeted.

But experts said the bugs may not appear quite that concentrated to observers on the ground, as they are spread out through the sky and at different elevations.

According to the University of California Pest Management Program, this is a common time of year for ladybugs to migrate to higher elevations in search of food. Most species of the beetle are considered beneficial to agriculture as they feed on pests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diego countyriverside countysan bernardino countyswarminsect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News