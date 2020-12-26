Mountain lion spotted climbing over fences, into backyards captured in OC neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9092533" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large mountain was spotted by numerous residents in an Orange County neighborhood Saturday morning and was seen climbing over fences and into backyards.

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion spotted climbing over fences and into backyards in Orange County Saturday morning was captured, officials say.Authorities in Tustin and the unincorporated area of Santa Ana received numerous calls from residents who reported seeing the large cat around 8:30 a.m, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.Animal control officials responded to the area and requested assistance from the sheriff's department.By 11:30 a.m., they spotted the mountain lion and tranquilized it. Video from the scene shows the subdued feline being bound on the front lawn of a home before being loaded in a vehicle for transport.No injuries to other animals or residents were reported but some residents of the area were surprised to hear of its presence in the neighborhood."This is very shocking. I've been here 15 years... we get the occasional coyote but a mountain lion, hopping fences apparently, (is) pretty unusual," said Jeff Bryant.Bryant was canvassing the area looking for his family's 10-year-old cat, who he says went uncharacteristically missing Friday night.