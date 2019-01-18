A beached pygmy sperm whale was euthanized Friday after wildlife experts realized it was blind and severely ill.Calls for the beached whale came in around 7:46 a.m. in the 29800 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, near Zuma Beach.Rescuers attempted to get the whale back to sea, but the attempts were unsuccessful so it was placed in a van and taken to the California Wildlife Center.After speaking with other wildlife experts and discovering the mammal was blind, had chronic wounds and diarrhea, the decision was made to euthanize the whale.Other veterinary experts from Sea World in coordination with the NOAA also told Wildlife Center staff that pygmy sperm whales don't fare well in rehabilitation.The Natural History Museum would pick up the whale's remains.Center officials said this is the second pygmy sperm whale to wash ashore in the last six months, which is "highly unusual."