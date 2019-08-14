animal news

Shivering kangaroo feels the effects of winter in Australia

TOLMIE, Victoria -- An Australian woman captured footage of a shivering kangaroo standing in the snow in her family's garden in Tolmie, Victoria.

A cold front was hitting the region and the poor, chilly creature just looked miserable.

VIDEO: Seal smothers diver with affection in playful underwater encounter

Joanne Arrowsmith told Storyful her family had recently moved to a new home and they had "seen this large kangaroo relaxing" on their property in "the previous few weeks."

As snowfalls hit around their new home on Aug. 10, they saw the "resident kangaroo not enjoying the snow as much as we were."

"We spent time watching him through the window filming him but felt so sorry for him as he shivered. We ended up moving away in the hope that he would feel safer and move himself into some sheltered area," she said.

Arrowsmith said the family will now "plan for a shelter and hay for future winters" to help out the local wildlife.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswinter stormwild animalsaustraliawintersnowanimal newsu.s. & worldanimals
ANIMAL NEWS
Runaway cow in Perris causes "udder" chaos
Jogger films scary encounter with bear in Canada
Flipping shark amazes boaters
2 horses abandoned in NorCal parking lot without food or water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD has 'criminal investigation' into its own watchdog
Overturned dump truck spills gravel on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans, Trump official said
CHP honors fallen Officer Moye on organization's 90th anniversary : LIVE
Stocks fall sharply after bond market warns of recession
Teen sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
Alleged gang member accused of shipping guns from Oklahoma to OC
Show More
Permit denied for 'straight pride' parade in Modesto
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
Broguiere's Dairy in Montebello is keeping its doors open
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against DTLA middle school
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
More TOP STORIES News