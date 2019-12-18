Stranded kitten rescued by CHP officer on 91 Freeway in Riverside

(Cont’d) Freeway kitty enjoying some grub! He was hungry! Poor guy. Who knows where he was originally and how he managed to get next to the median along busy Highway 91 without getting squashed. #RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/TVEb2IB3iM — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) December 18, 2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A lucky kitten who survived the 91 freeway is now looking for a name and Riverside County officials are asking for some ideas.A California Highway Patrol officer spotted the animal on the 91 near 14th street in Riverside and managed to get it off the road, and into a shelter in Jurupa Valley.There was no word where the kitten came from or how it managed to make it all the way to the median.