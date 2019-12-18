Pets & Animals

Stranded kitten rescued by CHP officer on 91 Freeway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A lucky kitten who survived the 91 freeway is now looking for a name and Riverside County officials are asking for some ideas.

A California Highway Patrol officer spotted the animal on the 91 near 14th street in Riverside and managed to get it off the road, and into a shelter in Jurupa Valley.

There was no word where the kitten came from or how it managed to make it all the way to the median.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsriversideriverside countycatskittens
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Cars tagged, damaged along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas
South LA hit-and-run caught on camera
Garden Grove golf course development plans spark controversy
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2 years in racketeering trial
OC man, opossum kicked off JetBlue flight
Show More
K9 agent killed while trying to detain suspect in El Paso
Millions expected to fly out of LAX through holiday season
Pro-impeachment rallies held in SoCal on eve of vote
New California laws in 2020
5-year-old sells cookies to pay off 123 students' lunch debts
More TOP STORIES News