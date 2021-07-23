BREAKING NEWS
Preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Philippines coast
Full Story
Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
Our America
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Philippines, USGS says
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
How to make your own earthquake kit
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
A preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor hit south of Hukay at a depth of nearly 70 miles.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
Hundreds line up outside Westwood passport office amid massive backlog
Skeletal remains found in Ballona Wetlands are ID'd as missing woman
David Ono reports from Japan
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Doctor says many hospitalized COVID patients express remorse
AL governor: 'Start blaming the unvaccinated' for rising COVID cases
CA EDD to begin distributing benefits to claimants this week
Show More
West Nile virus positive mosquitoes confirmed in Los Angeles County
Untreatable 'superbug' fungus has spread in 2 US cities, officials say
Jurassic Quest returns as drive-thru attraction at Pasadena Rose Bowl
Free money for all? Garcetti hopes local pilot programs bring change
'Indians' no more: Cleveland finds new name for baseball team
More TOP STORIES News