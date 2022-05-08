caught on video

Video: Police in Phoenix rescue Labrador who got stuck in canal amid heat

The dog reportedly jumped into the water to cool off, but then couldn't figure out a way out.
Video: Police rescue Labrador who got stuck in canal amid AZ heat

PHOENIX (KABC) -- Police in Phoenix shared dramatic body camera video of officers saving a dog from a canal.

The Labrador reportedly jumped into the water to cool off, but then couldn't figure out a way out.

The footage shows an officer using a net to catch the dog.

Soon after, the officer grabs the dog by its collar as he brings it to safety.

Authorities said the dog was exhausted, but safe.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the temperature at Sky Harbor International Airport reached 100 degrees at 2 p.m. on Saturday.



The city is expected to see a slight cool down soon.

