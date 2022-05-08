Video: Police in Phoenix rescue Labrador who got stuck in canal amid heat

The high temperature today at PHX Sky Harbor ended up being 102 degrees. This is 11 degrees above normal for the date. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Hw62T88maP — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 7, 2022

PHOENIX (KABC) -- Police in Phoenix shared dramatic body camera video of officers saving a dog from a canal.The Labrador reportedly jumped into the water to cool off, but then couldn't figure out a way out.The footage shows an officer using a net to catch the dog.Soon after, the officer grabs the dog by its collar as he brings it to safety.Authorities said the dog was exhausted, but safe.The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the temperature at Sky Harbor International Airport reached 100 degrees at 2 p.m. on Saturday.The city is expected to see a slight cool down soon.