Phoenix Professional Wrestling provides affordable, action-packed event in Petaluma

Co-founders Jim Agius and Josh Drake created Phoenix Professional Wrestling to be an affordable and fun experience.

PETALUMA, Calif. -- If you are looking for an exciting evening out on the town, you might consider buying a ticket for a Phoenix Professional Wrestling event.

"It's fun. It's theatrical. It's over the top," PPW co-founder Jim Agius declares, "It's just a fun spectacle."

For co-founder Josh Drake, the passion behind creating Phoenix Professional Wrestling echoed back to his childhood.

"I connected with pro wrestling when I was ten. I was just flipping through the channels. I got excited by the costumes, and I really did enjoy just seeing people fight in the ring," Drake reveals.

"I actually saw my first show ever in this very theater five years ago," wrestler Eliza Hammer recalls. "Just fell in love with it and knew I wanted to be a part of it."

Agius and Drake's recipe for an exciting evening focuses on more than just high-flying action, it about creating engaging storylines.

"Everyone loves the classic story of a good guy and a bad guy," Hammer shares.

"It's like a comic book come to life," ultimate fan Justin Graham adds.

"That's what makes pro wrestling so great is the experience is always different and the fact that it's so unpredictable, it makes it exciting," wrestler Kal Jak states.

With admission just $5 for children and $12 for adults, Agius and Drake want to ensure that PPW is affordable fun for everyone.

"You can be five years old and get a kick out of it. You can be 95 years old and get a kick out of it," Agius explains, "There's something for everyone at this thing."

