8-year-old dies after driver crashes into shipping container in Pico-Union

PICO-UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 8-year-old boy was killed after a 36-year-old woman crashed their car into a shipping container in Pico-Union on Saturday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Toberman.

Police say the woman entered another lane, striking the shipping container.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took both patients to the hospital.

The woman is listed in stable condition and the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It is unclear if the crash was a result of a DUI at this time.

Whether the female driver was the boy's mother has not been confirmed either.