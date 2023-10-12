WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pit bull mix named Cinderella finds forever home after 1,139 days in SoCal shelter

KABC logo
Thursday, October 12, 2023 10:51PM
Pit bull mix Cinderella adopted after 1,139 days in SoCal shelter
EMBED <>More Videos

Cinderella, a 6-year-old pit bull mix, finally has a forever home after being at a Long Beach shelter for 1,139 days.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Cinderella, a 6-year-old pit bull mix, finally has a forever home after spending 1,139 days at a SoCal shelter.

A family recently came to the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center in Long Beach and asked which dog had been at the shelter the longest. That's how Cinderella met her new owners - a family of three, plus four cats.

Over the past three years, Cinderella has received hundreds of hours of animal behavior training and enrichment, the shelter said in a statement.

Her time at the shelter also included recovery from cranial surgery. In October 2022, Cinderella required a tibial plateau leveling osteotomy for a cranial cruciate tear.

Her $3,000 procedure, which was made possible by donations from spcaLA supporters, was followed by a month of recovery in foster care.

Cinderella is now fully rehabilitated, well-adjusted and happy in her new forever home.

MORE: Dog finally finds adopted home after 450 days in LA shelter

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW