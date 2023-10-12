Pit bull mix named Cinderella finds forever home after 1,139 days in SoCal shelter

Cinderella, a 6-year-old pit bull mix, finally has a forever home after being at a Long Beach shelter for 1,139 days.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Cinderella, a 6-year-old pit bull mix, finally has a forever home after spending 1,139 days at a SoCal shelter.

A family recently came to the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center in Long Beach and asked which dog had been at the shelter the longest. That's how Cinderella met her new owners - a family of three, plus four cats.

Over the past three years, Cinderella has received hundreds of hours of animal behavior training and enrichment, the shelter said in a statement.

Her time at the shelter also included recovery from cranial surgery. In October 2022, Cinderella required a tibial plateau leveling osteotomy for a cranial cruciate tear.

Her $3,000 procedure, which was made possible by donations from spcaLA supporters, was followed by a month of recovery in foster care.

Cinderella is now fully rehabilitated, well-adjusted and happy in her new forever home.

