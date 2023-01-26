3 killed, including child, in Placentia crash; 4 others injured

The child, whose age was not released, died at the hospital, authorities said.

Two people and a child were killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Placentia, authorities said.

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people and a child were killed in a crash involving a passenger van Wednesday evening in Placentia, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at around 8:45 p.m at the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Melrose Street.

When investigators arrived, they found two people dead at the scene. They were reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

The child, whose age was not released, died at the hospital, authorities said.

Four others suffered minor injuries, according to investigators.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.