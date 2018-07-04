Placentia homeowner finds burglary suspect taking shower in her home

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after a Placentia woman woke up to find the suspect taking a shower in her home.

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after a Placentia woman woke up to find the suspect taking a shower in her home.

Placentia police were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Powell Drive to a report of a residential burglary in progress. The caller told authorities that the suspect was last seen on foot on the Alta Vista golf course.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Robert Jensen, was located on the front of the seventh hole off Alta Vista Street and detained.

Upon investigation, police learned that Jensen unlocked the sliding door of the bedroom of a home in Placentia. Meantime, the sole female homeowner was asleep in her downstairs bedroom.

Jensen walked by the sleeping homeowner and took a shower. The homeowner woke up to the sound of the shower running, went outside and called the police.

Police said Jensen stole a wallet and a jacket, and he left some of his clothing behind in the upstairs bathroom.

Jensen, described by police as a transient from Brawley, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of stolen property.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryarrestresidential burglaryPlacentiaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News