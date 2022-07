HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crashed into the water near the sand at Huntington Beach on Friday afternoon as horrified beachgoers looked on, prompting a rescue effort for the pilot.The banner plane was seen flying low over the water, parallel to the beach, before crashing at about 1:30 p.m.Several people ran toward the wreckage as floated just a stone's throw from the shoreline.A bystander's video later showed lifeguards and other first responders tending to the pilot, a man who did not appear to be seriously injured.