The Polar Express is coming to Perris

PERRIS (KABC) -- Those who love "The Polar Express" movie and book can now take a journey to the North Pole starting at the Southern California Railway Museum in Perris.

Guests onboard will experience live performances, songs, dancing and will even get some hot chocolate. Santa is also going along for the ride and has a gift for every child.

"It's really a one-hour Broadway show on wheels," said Jamie Ryan, the marketing manager for Rail Events Incorporated.

Ticket holders are encouraged to get in the holiday spirit and wear their pajamas on the ride.

Tickets start at $43 for children and about 75% of the experience is already sold out this holiday season.

Those interested in boarding "The Polar Express" can buy tickets now through Dec. 28.

