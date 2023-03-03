New body camera footage shows dramatic police foot pursuit after deadly Panorama City crash

New dramatic body camera footage shows a police pursuit following a crash in Panorama City that killed two innocent people.

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage showing the dramatic foot pursuit of Oscar De La Cruz after he crashed a stolen truck and killed two innocent lifelong friends on Jan. 31.

Police say De La Cruz had been driving erratically in the stolen truck before he ran a red light and crashed into another car.

Chris Teagardin and Tim Schultz had been friends for more than 30 years when De La Cruz crashed into the vehicle they were driving, killing them both.

The crash took place at the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Lanark Street in Panorama City.

De La Cruz later told deputies that he had taken heroin and ingested fentanyl before the fatal incident.

Police say De La Cruz has an extensive criminal history and was on parole when this happened.